Mercedes-Benz has found the time to release yet another teaser for the EQS, only a few days after showing a prototype inside the factory. The new image is somewhat more revealing as it depicts the luxury electric sedan with no camouflage whatsoever. That being said, the high angle doesn’t allow us to take a proper look at the electric equivalent of the S-Class, but we do get to observe some new details.

For example, the headlights will meet in the middle through an LED light bar that gives the illusion the light goes from left to right without any interruptions. It’s a similar styling choice many automakers have been taking for the rear end design and it’s now been carried over at the front as well. We’ve already seen full-width lights at the front, including on the new Volkswagen Golf and Mercedes’ own EQC.

With no combustion engine underneath the hood, it doesn’t come as a surprise the EQS will come without a conventional front grille. Instead, it’s getting a hexagonal panel with the three-pointed star sitting front and center. Below, the front bumper seems to have air intakes to cool down some of the car’s internals and create a visual connection with the conventionally powered S-Class.

Unlike the Vision EQS concept introduced last year, the road-going EQS will feature conventional side mirrors instead of cameras. However, we won’t be too surprised if the electric luxobarge will be sold with cameras in markets where the legislation allows it, especially since other EVs already have them, such as the Audi E-Tron and Honda e.

The teaser image released by Mercedes comes along with a new press release about the car’s optional air filtering system. The 2022 EQS will benefit from a highly-efficient suspended particulate filter (HEPA) positioned underneath the hood where you’d normally find a combustion engine on a traditional car. It has a volume of 10 liters and a size of over four A4 pages to ensure “the highest of air quality in the interior.”

As a matter of fact, Mercedes goes on to say the cabin’s air quality will be comparable to that in cleaning and operating rooms by getting rid of nearly all fine dusts, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, and unpleasant odors. It’s a great feature to have in general, but especially now when the COVID-19 pandemic has us worried more than usual.

Mercedes reiterates the EQS will go more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) between charges, based on the more realistic WLTP cycle. We also get to find out the company’s flagship EV will benefit from the latest MBUX infotainment system “in its most beautiful form,” so it could be even better than that of the recently launched S-Class.

Come 2022, an EQS SUV will follow and the plan is to assemble the model in the United States at the Tuscaloosa factory where a new battery plant has already been built. The regular EQS sedan will be produced from next year in Germany at the new Factory 56 facility alongside the revamped S-Class. BMW is also working on a fully-electric high-end limousine – the i7 – which will be unveiled in 2022.

[Source: EVGLOBE]