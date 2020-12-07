Without question, the most valuable Bimmer of all time is the BMW 507 from the 1950s. Not only is it incredibly rare but it was owned by several iconic people and it’s likely the most beautiful BMW ever made. So people pay frankly absurd amounts of money for them.

A gorgeous 1957 BMW 507 recently went up for auction on Bring-A-Trailer and its bid went all the way up to an ironic $1,957,507. However, despite that eye-watering number, it actually didn’t sell because it failed to meet the reserve. Yet, this nearly $2 million-dollar BMW 507 is the most expensive car to ever receive a bid on Bring-A-Trailer, which is remarkable.

This specific 507 is also one of the best looking we’ve ever seen, which is shocking because it’s not perfect. There’s some slight wear in some of the chrome work and the engine isn’t original. Still, none of that matters, as it’s an absolutely stunning machine. It’s one of only fifteen factory 507s to be painted in black and one of even fewer to have the factory Rudge wheels painted in body color. Its butterscotch leather is also probably the best interior color to go with its black exterior.

While the engine was replaced, it’s believed that it was a factory replacement which gave the car an updated engine with an 11-bolt head design. So it’s still a 3.2 liter OHV V8 with a four-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. Just that powertrain alone makes the BMW 507 a unique model in the brand’s history. The only other car in BMW’s history to be a true luxury convertible with a V8 and a manual transmission was the BMW Z8 and that car was essentially paying hommage to the 507.

This specific car is absolutely gorgeous and we’re shocked it didn’t meet its reserve, especially at such an eye-watering price.

[Source: Bring-A-Trailer]