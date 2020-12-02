BMW is launching a new generation of their My BMW App. The refreshed app comes with a new design, as well as new features and services. The app is now available to customers in 30 European markets, China and Korea. The new app displays information on the status of the vehicle and, depending on the equipment, allows functions to be activated remotely (e.g. to locate the vehicle, lock and unlock the doors, or monitor the vehicle surroundings.

Customers are informed of available Remote Software Upgrades via the My BMW App and can easily download these upgrades at home before transferring them to and installing them in the vehicle. The BMW Digital Key is also part of the app and turns an iPhone into a vehicle key. The BMW can then be used without a physical key and this access can be shared with up to five other people.

The Amazon Alexa can be linked with the app and customer can use this voice control to play music, access news, control compatible smart home devices and access thousands of skills. Alexa is initially available in Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy and Great Britain. The voice service will be rolled out in more countries from March 2021.

Electrified vehicles are also at the center of this app refresh. The new version gives an improved overview of the electric range, charging status and charging history. Customers can use the charge and climate timer to optimize the charging process by defining specific time slots for charging and set departure times. Pre-conditioning is also available. Furthermore, the BMW Points can help you redeem them for free charging from BMW Charging.

Once linked with a personal BMW ID, individual preferences can be set in any current BMW vehicle quickly and automatically. Thanks to the My BMW App, logging in is now even easier – instead of manually entering a username and password, customers can simply scan a QR code to securely transfer their user settings. Users can also choose a profile picture via the app, which is now automatically transferred to the vehicle.

The new-generation app can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. By mid-2021, My BMW will be available in 23 languages and more than 40 countries, including the USA, Canada, Brazil and Mexico, as well as additional markets in Southeast Asia.