The BMW Points program launches today as a way to incentive customers who love to drive electric. The driver is credited one point for every purely electrically-driven kilometer. Using the purely electric driving mode in areas defined as BMW eDrive zones is even awarded with double points.

The collected points may then be converted into a credit that can be redeemed at BMW Charging public charging stations when charging the high voltage battery. In this way drivers of a BMW Plug-in Hybrid Model may actively contribute to the reduction of CO2-emissions while further reducing the operating costs of their vehicle. The new digital service is available in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. Other markets will follow in the course of 2020.

“With the innovative bonus program BMW Points we combine our technology competence in electromobility and digitisation in order to make sustained mobility even more attractive for the drivers of BMW Plug-in Hybrid Models”, explains Pieter Nota, member of the BMW AG Management Board, responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales.

BMW Points are being collected automatically during driving on an individual customer account that is integrated in the My BMW App. Thus the driver of a BMW Plug-in Hybrid Model may collect points in a very convenient way for every kilometer covered with a purely electric drive.

Converting points into a credit balance is possible when a certain score has been reached. Thereby 1,250 BMW Points equal a credit of 10 euro. For 3,000 BMW Points 25 euro will be credited, for 5,800 BMW Points 50 euro. These bonus points may be used at public charging posts for charging the high-voltage battery via the digital service BMW Charging.