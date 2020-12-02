The teams competing in the Formula E 2021 season have gathered in Valencia this week, to practice ahead of the official kick-off. For the upcoming season, the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team will be relying on Maximilian Gunther and newcomer Jake Dennis to carry the flag forward. The two drivers did rather well during the practice runs this week, Gunther even setting the fastest time of the week on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The two drivers had the chance of completing over 500 laps over the course of three days. By the end of it all, Gunther rose above everyone else with a lap time of 1:11.760. This made him the fastest on the track, repeating the performance he put in last year as well. Jake Dennis wasn’t too far off either, despite this being his first time behind the wheel of the BMW iFE.21 race car. His best time was 1:12.047.

“All in all we are very happy with the way things have been running here. It’s always nice to be on top of the timing sheets at the end, but we don’t get any points in the championship for that. It’s all about the work that we accomplished in the last few days and we really had no hold-ups and reliability issues at all. Maximilian Günther has obviously carried his speed from season six over into season seven. We are also very pleased with the way Jake Dennis has progressed over the course of the test. He gave us very good feedback and got up to speed very quickly,” said Roger Griffiths, team principal BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

The seventh Formula E season will kick off on January 16 in Santiago de Chile. Before that, the teams will have more practice runs and a full race simulation to cover all the processes moving forward.