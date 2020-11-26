The embargo just broke for journalists to give their impressions of ride-alongs in the upcoming 992-gen Porsche 911 GT3. Naturally, first impressions are good. It’s a 911 GT3 after all. However, this one seems like it could actually one-up the current and absolutely brilliant GT3. If that’s the case, no other sports car stands a chance.

Powering the new GT3 is a modified version of the same 4.0 liter naturally-aspirated flat-six engine that powers the current car. While exact power hasn’t been released, it will make at least 500 horsepower and rev to 9,000 rpm. Anyone that’s heard the current GT3 will know that its power is almost irrelevant, as its noise is all that really matters.

Potentially more important is what’s mated to that engine. While the brand’s typical eight-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox is still available, a proper six-speed manual is also available on the standard GT3. With the previous generation, a manual was only available with the Touring package. Thankfully, auto rev-matching exists for the new manual but can be fully turned off for any enthusiasts that want to match their revs themselves.

Also, the PDK replaces the standard 911’s little toggle-switch gear selector with the same gear lever the manual uses, just with an automatic gate. The PDK gear lever can shift gears in the same manner as BMW’s do; forward for downshits and backward for upshifts.

Under the skin, the Porsche 911 GT3 gets revised suspension, with not only new dampers and springs but also new suspension geometry and kinematics. It also gets multi-link front suspension, which is a 911-first and something fans have wanted for ages. In fact, the new 911’s chassis is so stiff that Porsche ditched the electronic engine mounts, as they weren’t necessary and added weight.

Porsche hasn’t unveiled all of the details just yet, as this is just a tease. However, so far, the new 911 GT3 seems like it’s going to be a sensational driver’s car. When you listen to Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger talk about the car, you realize just how much passion goes into making not only the new GT3 but all Porsches. Check out the video below to see Chris Harris walk through a room full of GT3s with Preuninger and get the best glimpse of the new Porsche 911 GT3 anyone’s seen yet.

The reason we bring this up is that we do wish BMW made more special edition driver’s cars like the GT3. With the M2 CS, we know BMW M can still make incredible driving machines. So it’d be nice if the M Division consistently made cars like that, on a higher-volume basis. Also, there’s a nice moment in this video in which Preuninger mentions the BMW M3 CSL and claims it to be a great car. Check it out.