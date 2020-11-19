The Holiday season is coming up fast and with Black Friday approaching, a lot of people are looking for gift ideas for their loved ones. As usual, MINI put together a great selection for fans of the brand or cars in general. They have a wide selection of products you could buy for all ages and preferences.

The accessories’ list is comprised of a Zipper Totepack made of recycled PET that includes a padded laptop compartment and a MINI wing logo, the Zipper Laptop Bag which is pretty much self-explanatory and a Tricolor block duffel bag with a unique design. If you’re traveling a lot (even though that may not be the case right now, but think in perspective) you can also get MINI trolleys of various sizes, from carry-on to a kids trolley as well.

Of course, sweatshirts are still on offer, in a variety of colors and designs, for women and kids. Speaking of which, the little ones seem to be most favored by the offerings in the MINI catalogue this year. If you’re a parent and are looking for a MINI-themed gift for your young one the MINI Cars and Stripes Gift Set could be the one. Packed in a gift box, the set for children aged between six and nine months includes a cap with a classic stripe design and white MINI lettering and five pairs of socks in different colors and patterns.

The MINI Knitted Car is another option. With its bodywork in Chili Red, a black roof and yellow headlights, it is characterized by distinctive MINI design. The MINI Bulldog is an equally stylish and similarly cuddly playmate for the little ones. Grey corduroy with white front, movable legs and a red neckerchief with black MINI Wing logo give the MINI mascot a lot of charm.

The MINI Pull Toy Car is an old-school approach for the season. The speedster painted in classic red is made of FSC-certified beech wood. It has a white roof and bonnet stripes, threaded rubber tires and a solid cord for pulling. Young drivers aged 18 months and over can switch to the MINI Baby Racer. The push car in the latest MINI design features Chili Red paint finish, white bonnet stripes and large wheels with low-noise rubber tires. You can check them out in the gallery below.