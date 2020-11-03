The BMW Dingolfing plant has just begun production of the new 4 Series Convertible, M4 Coupe and the 530e plug-in hybrid. The 4 Series Coupe and 5 Series facelift production has also recently launched in Dingolfing. The 545e hybrid is also part of the production line. The proportion of electrified vehicles in total production in Dingolfing is just under 10 percent.

The official photo at the start of production shows the cars in their respective launch colors. The BMW 4 Series Convertible G23 shines in San Remo green, the BMW M4 G82 in Sao Paulo shines yellow. The BMW 530e Touring with its Bernina Grey amber effect paintwork is much more reserved.

The new BMW 4 Series Convertible (G23) is the second variant of the new 4 Series and will make its debut in Spring 2021. While the coupe has been on the market for a few weeks, convertible fans can only look forward to the sunny and warm days in Spring. The BMW M3/M4 family follows a similar launch also scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

In addition to the previous plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 7 Series and BMW 5 Series Sedan, a third electrified model, the BMW 5 Series Touring, will roll off the assembly line from November. This means that five plug-in hybrid models will be available from the BMW 5 Series alone.

BMW Group Plant Dingolfing is the BMW Group’s largest vehicle production site in Europe: Last year, around 285.000 BMW vehicles rolled off the assembly lines. The site manufactures a wide range of cars – currently models of the 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 Series, as well as components for BMW’s electric vehicles and car bodies for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. On top of that, Dingolfing is at the center of the BMW Group’s global spare parts logistics network. In total, the location has a workforce of approx. 18,000 people, plus 800 apprentices.