BMW purists might not love the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, with it being a small van and all. However, it’s actually a surprisingly popular car among European customers. Popular enough to get a second generation, at least. Thanks to its impressive practicality, interior space and comfort, customers really enjoy the 2 Series Active Tourer, even if it’s about as exciting as soggy bread. However, this new model might be a bit better, thanks to more interesting looks and, most likely, a better interior. It also might even be more fun to drive.

In this new spy video, we get to see the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer doing some surprisingly quick laps at the Nurburgring and it looks more impressive than we’d expected. Not only does the driver push it hard enough to get its admittedly eco-minded tires to squeal but it seems to handle well enough for a front-wheel drive people mover.

Of course, it’s not going to be fun to drive but it will likely be pleasant to drive and that’s really all it needs to be. I know that doesn’t excite BMW fans, as the brand isn’t loved for being the “Decent Driving Machine” but the 2 Series Active Tourer serves a purpose — to be a comfortable, practical and luxurious family car — and does so well.

It also seems to look better. It will boast large grilles but not 4 Series-large and it will have sportier looking headlights. It also seems to gain some visual touches of the BMW iX, such as the flush exterior door handles and similar Hofmeister Kink. Interestingly, it also has its side mirrors mounted to the doors, rather than the A-pillar, which is unusual for BMW products.

The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer isn’t going to cause any buzz among enthusiasts of the brand but it will likely make current customers very happy. Current customers of the 2er AT like their car quite a bit so giving them an updated, better looking, higher-tech, more efficient model is going to keep them BMW customers for a long time.