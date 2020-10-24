When the M2 CS was originally announced, it seemed like it was going to have an easy time becoming the best car in its segment. It had the specs on paper, improving on what the M2 Competition was already offering. However, Porsche decided to give its Cayman a bit of extra oomph and unleashed the GT4 version onto the world, making the BMW M people take notice. As the video below goes to show, the Porsche is still the nemesis of the M2 CS.

The guys from Sport Auto have done one of their usual Track Battles on the Hockenheim-GP track. This time, they went for some really fast Coupe models that are actually meant to be used on the track as well. Some might say they are meant to be used primarily on the track but that’s a different discussion altogether. Therefore, what we’re looking at here is a comparison between the M2 CS, the Porsche Cayman GT4 and the Lotus Exige 410 Sport.

The Lotus is the more exotic car here as you definitely don’t see a lot of them on the road these days. The Exige 410 Sport is not the most hardcore iteration of the British model but it’s pretty track-focused nonetheless. It has been set up to be used 80 percent of the time on the track and 20 percent of it on the road, according to Lotus and you can see it.

Under the hood is a Toyota-sourced 3.6-liter V6 tuned to make 410 HP (hence the name). That’s more than enough for this car’s weight, tipping the scale at 1,108 kilos. That’s a really nice power to weight ratio, compared to the other two cars here.

The BMW M2 CS has 450 HP at its disposal but it’s also 400 kilos heavier. The Porsche Cayman GT4 has 420 HP coming from the 4-liter naturally aspirated flat six engine in the back, coupled with a weight of 1,420 kilos. Yet again, lighter than the BMW. Who will win? Let’s see.