BMW Japan has designed an exclusive special version of the 8 Series Gran Coupe. The limited edition is called Kyoto Edition featuring handmade decorations styled after classical Japanese drawings. The Azurite Black from BMW Individual blends in with the Japanese landscape. There are plenty of influences from temples, bamboo or forests.

The interior theme is just as special. The lacquered center console was designed by renowned lacquerware artist Shihoh Okada. The artist is also known for his collaborations with Chanel and with the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Okada found his inspiration in Japanese kimono’s obi and in BMW’s iconic slogan “Freude am Fahren” (Sheer Driving Pleasure).

The vertical maki-e and raden patterns imitate the flowing wind that the driver goes through on his driving journey. Small pieces of pearl shells are inlaid onto this urushi varnish while the maki-e completes the design with touches of gold.

Other interior features include bi-color leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and woven pillows trimmed with silk and suede. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Kyoto Edition is different from its production counterpart by engravings on the b-pillars and 20-inch multi-spoke wheels.

The artwork does come at a special price and this Kyoto Edition is no exception. Priced at ¥21,500,000 ($204,000), this Kyoto Edition is only ¥540,000 ($5,100) less than an M8 Gran Coupe in Japan.