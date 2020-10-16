We know there are electric M Division products on the way, with the first one being the upcoming X8 M. We also know that BMW is close to revealing its all-electric i4 Sedan. However, what’s still somewhat foggy is whether or not there’s going to be a proper M Division version of the i4. From what we hear, there’s going to be an M Performance version of the upcoming i4, potentially named the BMW iM440. Some new spy photos have surfaced, showing off what could be such a car. (We don’t own these photos but you can see them here)

These new spy photos show off what is clearly a BMW i4, due to its styling and “Electric Test Vehicle” badges. It also lacks exhaust pipes, ruling out a plug-in hybrid. What’s most interesting, though, is the fact that it seems to be sporting M-style side mirrors. Additionally, there seem to be very subtle fender flares tacked onto the rear fenders, which might be to increase wheel track a bit, for better performance.

Despite having genuine M-style mirrors, from what we understand, this car isn’t going to be a proper M but instead an M Performance model. The name isn’t set in stone but we’re hearing iM440 being thrown around. Notice the lack of “i” at the end, as that historically hinted at fuel injection (although it mostly became tradition more recently) and the iM440 is all-electric. Also, it would look weird with two “i”s, especially when one would be entirely superfluous.

BMW M CEO Markus Flasch did say that the first all-electric car M will work on will be the i4. So this is likely the car he’s talking about. There’s no word on powertrain but it wouldn’t be out of the question to expect at least a dual-motor setup with 500-plus horsepower. However, considering that the standard i4 is said to have around 500 horsepower, we could even see a tri-motor setup from the iM440, with two motors at the rear axle and one at the front, with closer to 600 horsepower.

In terms of looks, there doesn’t seem to be anything aside from the side mirrors and very subtle fender flares to suggest this is anything other than a standard i4. Though, that could very well change by production. Either way, we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

[Source: Motor1]