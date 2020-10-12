The priciest and most luxurious BMW model to-date is expected for a late 2021 official premiere, with market introduction subsequently following in Spring 2022.The first-in-history X8 is quite of a long-time coming, just like the X7. For the G07 X7 to appear, it took more than 12 years for the Bavarians to offer a proper answer for the GL-Class/GLS of arch-rival Mercedes-Benz. Recently, new spy shots of the G09 X8 have surfaced on the Internet. As we don’t own the shots, you can see them here.

Officially greenlighted in 2019, the BMW X8 won’t just be the coupe model of the X7. If the X5 and X6 are quite similar in most aspects apart from the different roofline and silhouette, the forthcoming G09 X8 is conceived to be the pinnacle of X models, a proper, high-riding premium vehicle.

Furthermore, the future BMW X8 is a direct hit at the Stuttgart rival, which lacks any competitor in this upscale niche. Same goes for the Ingolstadt-based Audi which only sells the Q8 at the top of their lineup.

The future X8 luxury SAV is underpinned by the same powertrain architecture as the X7. And that’s where most similarities with the G07 generation come to a definitive end. The G09 is exclusively and completely developed under the watchful helm of the BMW M GmbH high-performance division.

Based On The X7, But Different In Design

The high-end uber-premium Sports Activity Vehicle will embody a completely new design philosophy both outside and inside. While the length of the G09 X8 will roughly match the dimension of the X7, the new BMW X flagship will come with a straight, yet rearwards sloping roofline. The height will also be sensibly below that of the G07.

Furthermore, the new X8 could be slightly wider than the X7, as to offer a generous, unrestricted amount of space for the 2+2 seating architecture. Add in a crisp, muscular silhouette, a brand new front fascia exhibiting the signature, gargantuan kidneys typical for the high-end X models and a wholly redesigned rear end section, complete with a roundish tailgate.

The upcoming BMW X8 will likely borrow certain styling characteristics from the future G70/G71 7 Series, slated for a mid-2022 debut. We expect a posh, upscale look inside, dramatically different than the one on the X7. More refined materials, full leather upholsteries, new digital screens together with a possibly new OS interface (BMW Operating System 8.0) could also be on track to appear on the X8.

Engineered By The M Division

The G09 model series will essentially rewrite the luxury standards in its class with its special, 4-seat-only interior that puts the accent on the sophisticated traveling experience setting it apart from the X7. Furthermore, the X8 will only come in the exquisite M Automobile variants.

The entry-level, also possibly captured in the latest spy photos, is the new X8 M45e plug-in hybrid variant, making the first electrified M Performance vehicle in history. While it could feature the same electrified architecture as the 545e/745e/X5 xDrive45e models, we expect the hybrid G09 to pack an increased output and add up more kilometers to the pure-electric range.

Second on the list of alleged powertrain versions is the X8 M50i, that will purposely be underpinned by the N63 4.4-liter V8 powerplant also found on the M850i or the 750i/750Li models. Last, but not least, the full-fledge X8 M variants also come onto the stage. We might be also looking at two proper ///M models coming for the G09 series.

Possibly dubbed G99, the future X8 M models could come in two flavors: the standard version, with an output of 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp), and the upper-end X8 M Competition, which is set to become the first electrified ///M model in history. The future X8 M Competition will pack a hybrid powertrain combining a V8 petrol engine and an electric unit that together will raise the peak output up to staggering 552 kW / 750 PS (740 hp).

The future’s bright, even amid crisis times, so we are eager to find out more about the first-ever BMW X8, which is set to cause a massive stir in the industry.