The last entry to the BMW M4 lineup will be the roofless one. It’s actually the M4 that I’m personally most excited to drive, as I think it’s going to be the most-improved version of the M4, due to its chassis’ far stiffer structural rigidity. Also, not only does the lack of roof help the 4 Series’ styling out a bit but it will allow for an un-corrupted version of the S58’s song from its quad exhausts. So when the BMW M4 Convertible gets caught testing at the Nurburgring, we take notice.

In this new spy video from Automotive Mike, we check out the new BMW M4 Convertible (G83) at the Nurburgring, wearing some camouflage. I like how BMW put camo on the front and rear ends, as if we haven’t already seen the new M4 already. I guess it needs to be camouflaged somehow. I also have to say that, while I still don’t like the new grille, the rest of the car looks really good, even with the top up.

The decision to go with a soft-top roof this time, versus the previous M4’s folding metal hard-top, was the right one. Not only does the car look more elegant with the soft-op but it’s going to be lighter, with a lower center of gravity. Also, its simplicity has allowed BMW to give it a better roofline with the top up. Whereas the previous car looked like a coupe that had just gotten some bad plastic surgery, with its top up.

It does look a bit big, though. The new M4 is longer and wider than the previous car and it’s bordering on baby-GT car territory, especially when you consider the fact that it will be closer to M8 Competition Coupe weight that any enthusiast would like. The M4 Competition Coupe tips the scales at over 4,000 lbs, so the G83 M4 Convertible (which will only come in Competition-spec) will likely get closer to 4,200 lbs. That’s a lot of weight for what’s supposed to be a relatively small sports car.

Still, it seems to manage its weight well enough. In this video, we see it hustle through corners, turn in sharply and show very little body roll. So it doesn’t seem to be affected by its weight too much’ Let’s hope that translates well to how how it feels from behind the wheel.

It will sound good, though. BMW’s S58 engine is sensational and we can’t wait to hear it at full-chat with the roof down in the new M4 Convertible. Soon enough, soon enough.