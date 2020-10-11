BMW Team RLL finished second and third in the GTLM class in the Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix. John Edwards and Jesse Krohn led a race-high 42 laps in the No. 24 MOTUL BMW M8 GTE before ultimately finishing second. Teammates Connor De Phillippi and Bruno Spengler finished third in the No. 25 MOTUL BMW M8 GTE. Both BMWs completed 62 laps of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval circuit in the 100-minute contest, finishing 2.059 seconds behind the winning Corvette C8.R.

BMW Team RLL has scored consecutive podium finishes at Road America (P3), Virginia International Raceway (P2), Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (P1, P3), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (P2), and with tonight’s results P2 and P3 at Charlotte.

Unofficially, BMW remains in a strong second in GTLM class manufacturer points standings. No. 25 MOTUL BMW M8 GTE co-drivers Connor De Phillippi and Bruno Spengler stand third in driver points with teammates John Edwards and Jesse Krohn, co-drivers of the No. 24 MOTUL BMW M8 GTE, stand fourth.

After disappointing races in the last two rounds, Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley, co-drivers of the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, recorded their second win of the season with the victory in the GTD class. The victory is Auberlen’s 62nd IMSA career win.

A short week will see BMW Team RLL turn the cars around for next Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 12:40 p.m. and will feature a live broadcast on NBCSN in two segments; 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 – 11:00 p.m