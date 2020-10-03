Launched in 2013, the BMW i3 family now adds a special edition model in France, with a direct reference to its resource-friendly, mostly carbon neutral production: the new i3 and i3s Edition WindMill. With the latest edition, the compact, battery-electric city car gains an exclusive customization with “Edition WindMill” ornaments both outside and inside. The decorations include a special mesh design for the filled kidney grille, that symbolize a field of wind farms, out of which one is further individualized and made clearly visible in BMW i blue.

The same visual pattern can also be found on the tailgate, below the trunk-wide, chrome detail, and also inside as part of the dashboard trims. The signature Edition WindMill aluminum badges can also be found on the front aprons of the cars. Besides the special styling, the new i3 and i3s Edition WindMill models also come with additional equipment of around EUR 7,000 included in the standard specification. The customer advantage thus amounts to approx. EUR 4,000.

The WindMill Edition for the i3 and i3s thus costs EUR 2,850 to EUR 2,500 more than the entry-level i3 and i3s models and adds the following equipment:

Heated front seats

Comfort Access

Navigation System Professional

Advanced Parking Pack with rearview camera, PDC front and rear parking radars, Park Assist

From July 2020, BMW France also repositioned the entry-level BMW i3 to raise its attractive on the ever-expanding electric car market. The following standard specification is available at no extra cost:

19” turbine-style lightweight alloy wheels

iLife package, which includes the following equipment:

Front center armrest

Automatic air conditioning

Rain detector and automatic lighting of projectors

Storage kit

Business Multimedia Navigation

Cruise control with downhill braking function

Electrically folding exterior mirrors

Left and interior electrochrome mirrors

Multifunction keys on the steering wheel

The new BMW i3 Edition WindMill comes with the electric powertrain producing 170 PS and starts at a price of EUR 42,800 (excluding the ecological bonus). For the range-topping i3s Edition WindMill, the interested clients will have to spend at least EUR 46,050 (not taking into account the ecological bonus).

Already entering its 8th year of the lifecycle, the i3 marches on effortlessly as the one-of-a-kind, ultimate foreteller of the BMW electrification wave.