The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is no longer a novelty on public roads. Last year, the Goodwood-based company unleashed its first high-riding car in the last 100 years and it’s shaping up to be a great sales success. Therefore, the time has come for MotorWeek to take a closer look at it and find out what makes it tick.

As far as the ticking goes, you’ll find a good old-fashioned V12 engine under the hood. It’s a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo mill, as we got used to over the years, that’s making a bit under 600 HP. But it’s the torque that matters more here – the Cullinan is rated at 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). All of that torque goes to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox that’s as smooth as silk and an all-wheel drive system that was a first for the brand back.

Now that the Ghost is also fitted with all-wheel drive, the SUV can’t brag about that anymore. Not that it would need to anyway, as it does have plenty going for it. The driving position is higher than in any other Rolls, and most of the other cars on the road, it’s the quietest and the most luxurious SUV in the world. It is definitely also one of the most expensive. And all that is reflected in its character, according to MotorWeek.

Driving the Cullinan is graceful and largely uncomplicated, especially considering its size, according to the video below. The luxury high-riding model gives you the impression you’re actually driving a vault down the road and that you’re impervious to anything outside the car. It also makes you feel invincible and as if you can do just about anything. Don’t take our word for it, check the video below.