BMW unveils today a new special edition model. The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition is a mouthful, but it’s certainly far from boring. For the first time, the BMW X2 crossover is getting a mesh kidney grille, just like many other new BMWs. Furthermore, the X2 M Mesh Edition comes with a variety of powertrains: three diesel engines, two petrol engines and the plug-in hybrid drive system in the BMW X2 xDrive25e.

The new M Mesh Edition builds stylistically on the M Sport X model, but of course, it adds the mesh kidney grille in High-gloss Black. There is also a new color Frozen Black-Brown metallic which can be found in the inserts in the bumper trim, the prominent cladding on the side skirts and doors, and the wheel arch trim.

New Exterior Colors

The special-edition X2 can also be specified at no extra cost with new decals on the bonnet, the sides of the front bumper and the front and rear doors. The orange decals are paired with the Brooklyn Grey metallic paint finish as well as the Sapphire Black metallic.

The color palette also includes the Alpine White, Phytonic Blue metallic or Sunset Orange metallic. Black decals are also available upon request. Furthermore, the color of the decals is shared with the inserts for the new M aerodynamic wheels in 19- and 20-inch formats.

The BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line with extended features comes as standard on this special X2. As well as the High-gloss Black window and exterior mirror surrounds, the mirror base, mirror triangle, B-pillar trim and trim surround on the C-pillars, this package also includes the surround for the M mesh kidney grille, a ring around the BMW badge on the tailgate and exhaust tailpipe finishers in Black Chrome.

A Refined Interior

Moving inside you’ll find bi-color M sport seats – Dakota leather in eye-catching Mocha and Anthracite-colored Alcantara. Adding the finishing touches to the upholstery is contrast stitching in Orange, which can also be found on the instrument panel and center console. The floor mats have edge binding and stitching in Orange – or Brown in the BMW X2 xDrive25e. The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition also brings special entry sills with “Edition” lettering.

Plenty of M bits are offered in the cabin. For example, the M stainless steel pedals fitted as standard provide the perfect complement to the M driver’s footrest. Also included as standard are the M leather steering wheel and a car key with exclusive M identifier. Cars with a manual gearbox also have a gearshift lever with M badging. The interior trim strips are in Aluminum Hexagon Anthracite, the BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite.

In the U.S., the new package is available on X2 sDrive28i and xDrive28i models. The Edition M Mesh package is priced at $3,550. The MSRP for the 2021 X2 sDrive28i is $36,600 plus $995 Destination and $38,600 plus $995 Destination for the X2 xDrive28i.