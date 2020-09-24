The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is more diversified and unique than ever. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

The new BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe also come with a standard BMW Individual Anthracite headliner and dashboard trims in high-gloss black material. Further optional appointments include the Aluminum Tetragon ornaments and the Carbon Fibre high-gloss package which carbon fibre trims and carbon inlays for the steering wheel and shift paddles.

The range of bespoke BMW Individual dashboard adornments includes the choices of Piano Finish Black, high-gloss Aluminum and Fineline Black with Silver Effect open-pore fine wood. The newly developed M sport seats with illuminated M4 badge (optional: M Carbon seats), which are standard equipment for all M4 Coupe variants, can be finished in a host of Merino fine-grain full leather upholsteries as follows:

Black with Anthracite accents

Silverstone/Black with accents in Anthracite

Kyalami Orange/Black with accents in Black

Yas Marina Blue/Black with accents in Yellow

If you opt for the BMW Individual leather trims, you can choose from the following options:

Fjord Blue/Black

Fiona Red/Black

Tartufo

Ivory White

It’s an understatement to say that BMW went all in with the new M brothers. The controversial kidney grille is paired with two exquisite launch colors: Isle Man of Green and Sao Paolo Yellow. Both paint jobs give a unique character to the cars, while enhancing their dynamic lines.

Yet, in the U.S., we still expect the "boring" colors to dominate the market. In the end, you can never go wrong with black, white or grey.