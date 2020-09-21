The new MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition will be available to U.S. customers in November 2020 and is based on the popular MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door model. Inspired by the historic rally winning model, this special edition Cooper S features the famous starting number 37 livery, body finished in Chili Red and a contrast white roof.

Continue Reading Below

In 1964, the classic Mini Cooper S clinched the first of three overall victories at the legendary Monte Carlo Rally. At the wheel was the then 30-year-old Northern Irish rally driver Patrick “Paddy” Hopkirk. In his honor, MINI now presents an edition model with exclusive design and equipment features.

The iconic number 37 is featured in stylized form on the driver and passenger doors of the edition model. The edition model also features 17-inch John Cooper Works light-alloy wheels in Track Spoke Black design. There are other contrasting accents against the vibrant paint job.

Read Also:

The frame and horizontal brace of the radiator grille are finished in high-gloss black, as are the inserts for the lower air intakes, the opening in the bonnet, the door handles, the fuel filler flap, the tailgate handle, the MINI logos at the front and rear as well as the surrounds for the headlights and rear lights.

The start number 37 also appears on the side indicator elements known as side scuttles. The iconic rear lights in Union Jack design are also present. Stickers with the inscription “Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo” and a single white bonnet stripe on the driver’s side bears the signature of the 1964 “Monte” winner.

In addition, the famous number and letter combination 33 EJB of the number plate of the 1964 Monte Carlo winning car is shown on the bonnet strip using 3D effect graphics.

Hopkirk’s signature also appears on the decorative trim strip on the passenger side, which forms part of the Piano Black high-gloss interior surfaces. Another exclusive design feature is the MINI LED entry sills bearing the name “Paddy Hopkirk”. The MINI Excitement Package and Comfort Access are also included in the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition.

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition will be available at MINI dealers across the U.S. in November 2020.