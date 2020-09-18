The BMW E30 3 Series needs no introduction. It was, and still, is a legend. In certain markets it still evokes a lot of emotion whenever the name is brought up. South Africa is one of those places and South Africans definitely have a special relationship with BMW in general. That’s likely because South African is home to one of the first BMW plants outside of Germany. More specifically, South Africa has a special love for the E30, thanks to the fan-favorite South African-market BMW 325is.

The BMW E30 was raced in a multitude of motorsport events back in the day and it became simply adored for it. Apart from the iconic M3, the South African market was also home to a number of special editions. From the BMW 333i which is the best known example, to the BMW 325is Evo1, a car that was so popular it even gained a nickname: Gusheshe. It was quite a brilliant model, using a straight six 2.7-liter engine making almost 200 HP, a Bilstein suspension and a limited-slip differential at the back.

It wasn’t the only German car that was adored back then either. In some competitions it saw its title challenged by the likes of the Opel Kadett Superboss. For those living in the US, the Kadett name doesn’t ring a bell, as Opel was barely sold west of the Atlantic, but back in Europe and South Africa, during the 1980s the Kadett was an impressive weapon of choice. The Superboss name tells you that this is the best they came up with.

The Superboss was created by GM to take on the BMW 325is and it did so rather well. The 2-liter engine under the hood was taken from 152 HP on the regular Kadett to 170 HP thanks to some Cossworth-inspired upgrades. Even though its was front-wheel drive, the car got a limited-slip differential that helped it put the power down. Did it work? Well, the video below should provide some insight.