Each year, the team at WhatCar puts together a car award. That includes awards for various categories of cars. The BMW X5 xDrive45e proved its worth once again and managed to win the Best Hybrid SUV category. According to What Car? the most impressive thing about the BMW X5 xDrive45e is its electric-only range.

Don’t get too excited though because it’s not exactly what you may think. BMW rates the X5 xDrive45e for 54 miles but that’s not really achievable. The guys from What Car? managed to squeeze 30 miles out of a full battery while I managed to get 43 miles of range. It will vary depending on your driving style and traffic, of course.

Even if you take that out of the equation, the car is still very impressive. It’s very quick, handles brilliantly and the interior is of the highest quality. The fact that it gets a big 3-liter straight six engine under the hood is another big plus for the X5 xDrive45e.

Just like we mentioned in our review, it makes all the difference in the world compared not only to the old xDrive40e but also most of its competitors, that use small 4-cylinder engines.

The infotainment system is also listed as one of its highlights and we have to agree. It’s easy to use, looks modern and gives the car a futuristic feel.

All in all, the BMW X5 xDrive45e is one of the best hybrids in the segment. It is, in my book, the best X5 you can buy today. Especially if you can charge it daily. It will allow you to cruise on electrons on your day to day business and offer plenty of power when the juice runs out.