I ride solo again in this week’s episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast but there are some good topics to dig into. Next week, though, we have a special guest that gets teased in this episode, so stay tuned until the end to get that teaser. To start off this week’s episode 37, we talk about the Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW M4 CSL and my test drive of the Audi R8.

The new Ghost is a car I’m very interested in, for the reasons mentioned in this episode. It’s a pretty interesting new Rolls, as it sort of bucks the brand’s typical trends. Not only did Rolls put more time and effort into the Ghost than any other car, which is interesting because it’s the Phantom that’s supposed to be the ultimate Roller, but it’s also different than any other Rolls.

The Ghost is actually a bit more engaging, a bit more exciting than any other Rolls before it, all designed to attract a new, younger fanbase that the brand has never had before. So we discuss that in the episode.

Then, we talk about the BMW M4 CSL. We recently saw some odd spy photos of an M4 wearing M Performance parts, which we mistook as an M4 CSL. While the car we saw wasn’t actually the CSL, we do know one is coming and it should be an interesting car. Based on what BMW has at its disposal at the moment, the M4 CSL has the chance to become a genuine successor to the E46 M3 CSL. So we’re very excited to see what it becomes.

Lastly, I talk about my personal experience driving the Audi R8. I know, I know, it’s a Volkswagen Group product and this is BMWBLOG but it’s relevant. I tested the R8 for a week and it blew me away. I suspected I’d like it, prior to driving it, but I didn’t expect to fall in love with the thing. It has the best engine I’ve ever used and it actually made me sad that nothing from BMW is as exciting or as interesting as the R8.

Before I sign off, I tease our guest for next week, which is a good one so please stay tuned for it. Believe me, you’re going to want to catch next week’s episode. You can expect a podcast episode from us each week and you can find each episode almost anywhere you can find podcasts. So Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and Radiopublic.

As always, let us know what you think about the podcast and ask me any questions you’d like me to answer on it — nico@bmwblog.com.