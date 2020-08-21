How much is an oil change for a BMW? Depending on your model and the area you live in, also whether you’re doing it yourself or at a dealer or independent shop, BMW oil change cost will vary. In this article, we break down the cost of a BMW oil change.

BMWs have a reputation of durability and reliability which no doubt comes from their time tested designs. Yet reliability will still come down to routine maintenance. One of the most important of these are routine oil changes. BMW’s factory-recommended oil change intervals are model specific. BMW M cars need break-in oil changes at 1,200 miles whereas most of the others are 10,000 or 12 months. A BMW i3 electric car never needs an oil change.

Oil changes can be done at the dealership, an independent shop, or even by yourself. We examine the three different options. All will work, the important thing is that you change the oil regularly.

Get an Oil Change at a BMW Dealership

Oil changes at the dealer are the easiest. BMW offers online appointment scheduling and BMW loaners while your car is being serviced. If you desire and have the time, you could even wait as oil changes do not take long. My favorite option still is scheduling an appointment with a loaner.

It’s a great way to get to drive a different model BMW and gives you a chance to peruse the showroom. My current dealer in Kansas City charges $85 for a typical inline six-cylinder BMW. It is easy though to check for online service specials where they offer an oil and filter change for $49 for the four-cylinder motors.

Also, it’s also remarkable that the low cost includes BMW filter and BMW synthetic oil. As an oil filter from a dealer can run $15, this oil change is essentially at cost which makes it hard to want to do it on your own. Most of the time the dealer will even wash the car before you pick it up and perform a courtesy inspection.

Head Over To Your Local Independent Car Shop

Next up are independent shops. In my town, there are a handful of great independently owned auto repair shops that specialize in BMW cars. I know them all and would trust my BMW with any of them. My local car shop favorite charges $85 for a BMW oil change for our 2007 BMW X3 which includes 7 quarts of oil, filter. They typically also wash the car before you pick it up.

Shops that specialize in BMWs mean they will use factory approved parts and have the ability to reset your service indicator and also do a courtesy inspection. The main difference is that of course you don’t get to wander through a showroom of new BMWs and most do not offer loaner vehicles.

Change BMW Engine Oil Yourself

The DIY – Do It Yourself – option for oil change is a great project for the BMW owner. If you have access to the tools. Fortunately, they are not hard to perform once you get the oil filter cap wrench which runs about $20, if you cannot borrow one from a friend.

The tools frequently pay for themselves after a few uses. Turner Motorsports sells an oil change kit with a BMW oil filter, 7 quarts of BMW synthetic, and a new drain plug for $89.26, with free shipping. I have written quite a few write-ups and vids on oil changes and it offers some great therapeutic time to spend your BMW.

2007 BMW X3 oil change

2011 BMW M3 oil change

Which BMW Oil Change Option Is Best?

My personal preference is to have a BMW serviced at the dealership, if it is still under warranty. Beyond the 4 year/50,000 mile warranty, I do my own oil changes. On maintenance items that are too complicated, or if I don’t have the tools, I take my BMW to an independent BMW auto shop.

The most important thing you can do is remember have it changed at least yearly.