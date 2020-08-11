One of the newer, more interesting cars to come from BMW in a while is the BMW 545e, the newest plug-in hybrid 5 Series variant. It might sound lame to call a hybrid luxury sedan one of a brand’s more interesting options but it’s true in this case. It’s interesting because it’s possible that the 545e is the best version of the 5 Series, thanks to its outstanding powertrain and electric range. In this video from Autogefühl, we get to see a very in-depth review of the new hybrid 5er.

The BMW 545e is the latest plug-in hybrid 5 Series and it’s special because of what’s under the hood. Rather than the typical four-cylinder/electric motor powertrain for a premium plug-in, the 545e uses a turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine, paired with an electric motor. That makes it far punchier than the relatively boring 530e, which uses a turbo-four. That big-six is not only more powerful, helping the 545e make a combined 388 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, but it’s smoother, makes a better noise and is perfectly calibrated to its eight-speed auto. This may be the most enjoyable hybrid powertrain on the market.

However, this video goes very in-depth, taking a close look at everything from the exterior details to the comfort of the seats to the cargo space in the trunk. It’s a long video but if you’re looking to buy a BMW 545e, or any 5 Series for that matter, this video leaves no stone unturned.

What’s also surprising is how good the 5 Series is, even after all these years. Despite being the oldest car in the class by far, it’s also still one of the best. Its LCI facelift has given it new life, as it looks better than ever and its interior has the technology to stand up to the latest cars in the segment.

If you’re interested in a BMW 545e, check this video out, as it will tell you everything you need to know. This way, you can show up to the dealership, tell the salesperson to go away and leave you to it.