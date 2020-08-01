BMW Motorrad introduces a set of comprehensive updates for several motorcycle series right in time for the model year 2021 program. The package of upgrades is set to further enhance the visual appeal and technical side of the BMW motorcycles, comprising new color and style choices, as well as improved standard and optional equipment.

The following 2021 generation BMW Motorrad models will be impacted by the update programs, as follows:

R 1250 R,

R 1250 RS,

K 1600 GT,

K 1600 GTL,

K 1600 B,

K 1600 Grand America,

S 1000 RR,

S 1000 XR,

R 18,

F 900 R,

F 900 XR.

2021 BMW R 1250 R

The 2021 BMW R 1250 R roadster comes with new metallic paintworks in conjunction with Style Exclusive: Mineral Grey and Pollux matte. The Option 719 Stardust metallic is no longer available. Style HP will be renamed to Style Sport starting MY2021.

The capability to disengage the ABS is discontinued as well and so are the former Option 719 HP milled parts package, HP milled parts package II and option 719 seat.

The R 1250 R can now be optionally configured with the new Driving Modes Pro which also incorporates the engine drag torque control. In addition, the Driving Modes Pro is now also extended to include the Core Screen Sport.

Further optional styling packages comprise the following additions:

Option 719 milled parts package Shadow with engine housing cover front & cylinder head covers anodized in black/silver.

Option 719 milled parts package Shadow II with hand levers, rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodized in Black/Silver.

Option 719 milled parts packages Storm/Storm II with the same parts as in Option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II.

Last, but not least, the powerplant of the 2021 BMW R 1250 R is now compliant to the EU-5 motorcycle emission standard.

2021 BMW R 1250 RS

Equipment for the R 1250 RS sports motorcycle will be further improved for 2021. The package includes the list of updates for the 2021 R 1250 R and also add a few extras:

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow II with mirrors, hand levers, rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodized in Black/Silver.

New optional equipment: M Lightweight battery replaces previous HP battery.

Sports silencer replaces previous HP rear silencer.

2021 BMW K 1600 motorcycle range

BMW Motorrad also comprehensively upgrades the specification for the MY2021 K 1600 tourer motorcycles, from the entry-level GT version up to the Grand America range-topper. The list of new and dropped equipment can be seen below:

BMW K 1600 GT

New paint finish Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Option 719 Stardust metallic and Option 719 Blueplanet metallic/Ivory are dropped.

Frame and engine in black for all color versions.

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.

New optional equipment: Engine protection bars.

New optional equipment: Changes to tour package content. Expanded to include LED auxiliary headlights and engine protection bars, reversing aid is dropped.

Safety package is dropped.

BMW K 1600 GTL

New paint finishes Manhattan metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Pollux metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Stardust metallic as well as Option 719 Blueplanet metallic/ivory are dropped.

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.

New optional equipment: Engine protection bars.

New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Expanded to include engine protection bars.

Safety package is dropped.

BMW K 1600 B

New paint finish Mars Red metallic. Imperial Blue metallic is dropped.

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.

New optional equipment: Engine protection bars and LED auxiliary headlights. .

New optional equipment: Changes to touring package content. LED auxiliary headlights, audio system, engine protection bars, running board (optional lockable storage compartment instead of running board).

New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Shift Assistant Pro, keyless ride, central locking, alarm system. Additional LED headlight dropped.

Safety package is dropped.

BMW K 1600 Grand America

New paint finish Mars Red metallic. Imperial Blue metallic is dropped.

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.

New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Shift Assistant Pro, KR, central locking, alarm system. Additional LED headlight dropped.

Safety package is dropped.

2021 BMW S 1000 motorcycle range

The S 1000 RR sport bike and the S 1000 XR adventure motorcycle also receive a host of significant updates for the 2021 generation. The two motorbikes are now compliant with the EU-5 emission standard.

The S 1000 RR receives two new colors: Black Storm metallic and Racing Red non-metallic. New optional, standalone equipment includes: M Endurance chain, USB charging port, M clutch lever protector, M brake lever protector, M folding brake lever, M folding clutch lever, M engine protectors, M rider footrest system left/right.

From September 2020, the M milled parts package becomes available, whereas the optional Sports silencer and M titanium exhaust system will be added in October 2020.

Starting December 2020, the new optional M GPS lap trigger and the Sports Package (comprising M Endurance chain, USB charging port and M GPS lap trigger) will be offered to clients.

In the case of the S 1000 XR, the changes are equally effective and impressive and include the following items:

New: Style Sport with Lightwhite non-metallic/Racingblue met./Racingred non-metallic, titanium sports silencer, M Endurance chain, Windshield Sport, additional Core Screen with Laptimer.

Tank cover and card pocket in motorcycle colour.

New optional equipment: Titanium sports silencer.

New optional equipment: Tour package with expanded content. USB charging port, new luggage rack with integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l topcase.

Revised optional equipment: Luggage rack with integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l topcase.

New optional equipment: M milled parts package*. M folding brake lever, M folding clutch lever, M engine protector left, M rider footrests right/left and M pillion passenger footrests right/left.

New optional equipment: USB charging port.

New optional equipment: M Endurance chain.

2021 BMW R 18, 2021 BMW F 900 R and 2021 F 900 XR

For the 2021 model year, the R 18 boxer motorcycle is available with optional Cruise control including steering damper. For both F 900 motorbikes, the revisions for next year include standard LED turn indicators for the US type key and a new activation concept for the optional Driving Modes Pro (the coding plug will be no longer offered).