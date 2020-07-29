After the Porsche Taycan Turbo S first debuted, it seemed as if the rest of the automotive world should have just stopped, bowed down and given up. Not only is it as fast as the Tesla Model S Ludicrous Plaid Raven Star Wars Warp Drive Edition P1000000D (or whatever other names Musk wants to slap onto the end of the Model S) but it blows the Tesla’s doors off when the road gets twisty. To be fair, most performance sedans can do that, as the Model S was never a handler. However, the Taycan can even take down even the best gas-powered sport sedans. So does the BMW M5 Competition really have a chance?

Continue Reading Below

In this new four-way comparison from Car Magazine, we get to see the M5 Comp take on the Porsche Tacyan Turbo S, the Tesla Model S Raven and the Polestar 1. Of all four cars, the BMW M5 Competition is the only one to be solely powered by internal combustion. The Polestar has a gas engine but one that supplemented by three (!) electric motors and some batteries. The actual specs of these cars are barely worth mentioned, because at this point they all might as well have a million horsepower, but let’s dig in quick.

The least powerful car in the test is the M5 Comp, with its 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. While the Polestar 1 actually has fewer ponies, 601 horsepower, it has far more torque, at 738 lb-ft, which more than makes up for 16 fewer horses. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is next, with 751 horsepower, leaving the 785 horsepower Model S Raven as the most powerful in the bunch.

But we all know these cars are monstrously powerful. Which car is actually the best to drive? Objectively speaking, it’s the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. None of the cars in the test could see which way the Porsche went through corners. Nothing on this Earth can keep up with a Taycan Turbo S at 10/10ths on a twisty road. It’s just too capable, too stuck to the ground and far too fast for anything else to keep up. However, Car Mag actually chose the BMW M5 Competition as its winner.

That’s right, the dinosaur won, despite only being faster than the Polestar. Why? Simply because it was the most exciting car to drive. Its thundering V8 (admittedly, most of that thunder heard is synthetic), more balanced handling and driver engagement made the M5 the winner, shockingly. It’s a fascinating comparison, so even after knowing the winner, you should seriously check it out.

[Source: Car Magazine]