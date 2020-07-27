The 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift has just received a major upgrade from the M Performance Parts department. Along with the M5 Facelift, the standard 5 Series will feature a wide range of aftermarket parts which aim to enhance the looks and driving dynamics of the business sedan. Most of the M Performance Parts for the BMW 5 Series will be available directly after the market launch of the new models.
Continue Reading Below
New Exterior Carbon Fiber Parts
Numerous BMW M Performance Parts made from carbon fiber are now available for the 5 Series. For example, a new M Performance front attachment on both sides and the M Performance front splitter deliver a sportier look at the front.
In addition to a variant of the kidney grille surround in high-gloss black, the M Performance front grille is also available in a carbon version. Likewise, the M Performance exterior mirror caps, M Performance Air Breather in the front fenders and M Performance side sill attachments are made from carbon fiber.
The M Performance rear spoiler Carbon and the M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon are both available for the sedans, with the M Performance carbon rear diffusor providing for a sporty looking rear end.
A new M Performance steering wheel can be ordered, with the usual Alcantara material paired with carbon fiber bits. There is also a carbon-leather combination for the steering wheel. The M Performance carbon shift paddles are also available for all steering wheels.
Here is the full list of M Performance Parts:
BMW M Performance Parts for the BMW 5 Series, the BMW M5 and the M5 Competition:
Exterior:
- M Performance front attachment carbon left/right
- M Performance front splitter carbon
- M Performance decorative front grille carbon or high-gloss black
- M Performance Air Breather carbon left/right
- M Performance exterior mirror cap carbon left/right
- M Performance side sill attachment carbon left/right
- M Performance accentuation strip black/silver (not for M5/M5 Competition)
- M Performance side sill films left/right
- M Performance rear bumper trim high-gloss black
- M Performance rear diffusor carbon
- M Performance rear diffusor black matte
- M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon (for sedan only)
- M Performance rear spoiler carbon (for sedan only)
- M Performance rear spoiler black matte (for sedan only)
- M Performance tailpipe finishers carbon (selected models)
- M Performance tailpipe finishers chrome (selected models)
- M Performance fuel filler cap carbon
Interior:
- M Performance steering wheel
- M Performance steering wheel trim carbon/Alcantara or carbon/leather
- M Performance shift paddles carbon
- M Performance stainless steel pedals and footrest
- M Performance floor mat
Drive, driving dynamics and wheels:
- M Performance 19″ brake system
- M Performance exhaust system for diesel (not for M5/M5 Competition)
- M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance engine cover carbon upgrade kit
- 19″ M Performance forged wheels double spoke 786 M Jet Black matte, complete summer and winter wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)
- 20″ M Performance forged wheel double spoke 669 M Bicolour (Jet Black matte, high-gloss milled), complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)
- 20″ M Performance forged wheels double spoke 669 M Orbit Grey, complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)
- 20″ M Performance for wheels multi-spoke 732 M Bicolour (Jet Black, high-gloss milled), complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)
Miscellaneous:
- M Performance key case Alcantara/carbon
- M Performance tire bag