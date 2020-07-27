The 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift has just received a major upgrade from the M Performance Parts department. Along with the M5 Facelift, the standard 5 Series will feature a wide range of aftermarket parts which aim to enhance the looks and driving dynamics of the business sedan. Most of the M Performance Parts for the BMW 5 Series will be available directly after the market launch of the new models.

New Exterior Carbon Fiber Parts

Numerous BMW M Performance Parts made from carbon fiber are now available for the 5 Series. For example, a new M Performance front attachment on both sides and the M Performance front splitter deliver a sportier look at the front.

In addition to a variant of the kidney grille surround in high-gloss black, the M Performance front grille is also available in a carbon version. Likewise, the M Performance exterior mirror caps, M Performance Air Breather in the front fenders and M Performance side sill attachments are made from carbon fiber.

The M Performance rear spoiler Carbon and the M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon are both available for the sedans, with the M Performance carbon rear diffusor providing for a sporty looking rear end.

A new M Performance steering wheel can be ordered, with the usual Alcantara material paired with carbon fiber bits. There is also a carbon-leather combination for the steering wheel. The M Performance carbon shift paddles are also available for all steering wheels.

Here is the full list of M Performance Parts:

BMW M Performance Parts for the BMW 5 Series, the BMW M5 and the M5 Competition:

Exterior:

M Performance front attachment carbon left/right

M Performance front splitter carbon

M Performance decorative front grille carbon or high-gloss black

M Performance Air Breather carbon left/right

M Performance exterior mirror cap carbon left/right

M Performance side sill attachment carbon left/right

M Performance accentuation strip black/silver (not for M5/M5 Competition)

M Performance side sill films left/right

M Performance rear bumper trim high-gloss black

M Performance rear diffusor carbon

M Performance rear diffusor black matte

M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon (for sedan only)

M Performance rear spoiler carbon (for sedan only)

M Performance rear spoiler black matte (for sedan only)

M Performance tailpipe finishers carbon (selected models)

M Performance tailpipe finishers chrome (selected models)

M Performance fuel filler cap carbon

Interior:

M Performance steering wheel

M Performance steering wheel trim carbon/Alcantara or carbon/leather

M Performance shift paddles carbon

M Performance stainless steel pedals and footrest

M Performance floor mat

Drive, driving dynamics and wheels:

M Performance 19″ brake system

M Performance exhaust system for diesel (not for M5/M5 Competition)

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance engine cover carbon upgrade kit

19″ M Performance forged wheels double spoke 786 M Jet Black matte, complete summer and winter wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20″ M Performance forged wheel double spoke 669 M Bicolour (Jet Black matte, high-gloss milled), complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20″ M Performance forged wheels double spoke 669 M Orbit Grey, complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20″ M Performance for wheels multi-spoke 732 M Bicolour (Jet Black, high-gloss milled), complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

Miscellaneous: