According to a report by Manager Magazin, former BMW CEO Harald Krüger could soon return to the big stage of the DAX corporations. The report says that Krüger is one of the last remaining candidate to succeed Ulrich Lehner at the top of the supervisory board of Deutsche Telekom.

At the 2021 Annual General Meeting, 74-year-old Ulrich Lehner could introduce Harald Krüger, 20 years his junior, as his successor. Harald Krüger has been a member of the supervisory board of Deutsche Telekom since May 2018 and is also a member of the Lufthansa supervisory board. He also works as a senior adviser for the Canadian pension fund CPPIB .

In May 2015, Harald Krüger, as CEO of BMW AG, followed in the footsteps of today’s BMW Chairman Norbert Reithofer. But there has always been rumors that the the Chairman of the Management Board lacked the backing of the Supervisory Board. Naturally, that would have made Harald Krüger’s tasks even more difficult at the helm of BMW.

The successor to the top of BMW was Oliver Zipse, announced in August 2019, who, like Krüger, previously worked as the head of production. While the auto industry suffered from the diesel scandal at Volkswagen from the very beginning in Krüger’s tenure, Oliver Zipse faces completely different challenges in the era of the corona pandemic.

Deutsche Telekom is, of course, confronted with the consequences of the pandemic so Krüger’s job to steer the company through these difficult times won’t be easy as well.

[Source: BimmerToday]