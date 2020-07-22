Each and every time we bring up the upcoming G80 BMW M3, we have to mention its new kidney grille design. It’s the elephant in the room each and every time the M3, or M4 for that matter, is discussed. Yet, we still don’t know exactly how it’s going to look when it finally hits production, as we’ve only really seen it in full while wearing heavy camouflage. However, render artist Kolesa has created a render of the next-gen BMW M3 with a design that’s likely going to be quite similar to the final production car.

In this new render, we see what is essentially a G20 BMW 3 Series body with the grille of the upcoming M3/M4 digitally grafted onto its face. It also gets the same aggressive matching hoodlines that we’ve seen from other leaks and spy photos. So it looks very much like what we can expect from the final production car. To be honest, it doesn’t look as horrid as I personally thought it might. Though, there’s an asterisk to that statement.

This render doesn’t seem to take into account all of the extra aggression the M3 will have over the standard 3 Series. So its fenders aren’t flared out, its side skirts aren’t really lower, it lacks M mirrors and it just doesn’t have the presence of a proper M car. As the render stands, as a G20 3 Series with an M3 grille and an M8-style side air vent, it looks okay. However, throw in the aforementioned extra aggression that the the next-gen M3 will bring and it might not look so bad.

One thing’s for certain, though, the BMW M3 will be a monster to drove. In its base form, the G80 BMW M3 will pack 473 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, thanks to its twin-turbocharged 3.0 liter I6. In its base for, a six-speed manual will be offered. Though, it’s automatic-only for the 503 horsepower ‘Competition’ model. So it’s the regular one you want, as you’ll be able to have a twin-turbo, manual, rear-wheel drive M3.

Either way, its looks are still going to polarize the fanbase. So you’re either going to love it despite its funky looks or hate it, in spite of them. So if the next BMW M3 looks like this but drives incredibly, will you be able to love it?