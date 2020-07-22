The BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid is now going on sale on the local market in Malaysia. To promote the new model and adapt to the current pandemic situation we’re facing right now, the local BMW branch decided to create a virtual tour that would allow prospective customers to experience the car via Augmented Reality. Introduced today as a world premiere, the new feature allows users to see, hear and experience the new model in all its glory.

The best part about it all is that you don’t need to install a dedicated app to do so. We’ve seen such Augmented Reality approaches before but you had to install various apps on your phone to be able to access the innovative feature. Not this time. Users need only visit a dedicated link that is accessible on any smartphone, to begin the journey. The AR experience presents a virtually realistic 3D model of the All-New BMW X5 xDrive45e M that users can tap to place in any location seen via their camera.

“Digitalisation is at the strategic core of the BMW Group and now in the new normal, we have been consistently innovating to provide the best form of joy to our customers nationwide. The Boss, the All-New BMW X5, embodies a modern luxury that is both electrifying and progressive in nature. Therefore, we chose to bring The Boss to life in full AR for our customers to enjoy. This experience exemplifies its innovative character perfectly,” said Harald Hoelzl, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia.

Users can also pinch the vehicle to resize and slide it in any direction for a comprehensive 360° view. Tapping on hotspots of the vehicle allow users to learn more about the All-New BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport. Users can also swipe to view its different exterior color offerings such as the Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Artic Grey. To experience the joy of The Boss in full AR, visit this link.