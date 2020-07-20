The market launch of the 2022 BMW i4 is silently approaching. As this spy video shows, the purely electrically-powered middle-class sedan is currently undergoing further test drives. The “Electric Test Vehicle” stickers on the doors and rear apron make it clear which vehicle is under the camouflage. And if that’s not enough, the silent ride is a dead giveaway.

Inside, however, the test driver will have a completely different sound experience. Just like the BMW iX3 presented a few days ago, the i4 will also have the Iconic Sounds Electric developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer. Depending on the driving mode and situation, these sounds should provide a futuristic listening experience that can follow in the footsteps of the sounds of conventionally powered vehicles.

One thing is clear though: the sound of a car contributes significantly to the driving experience and many customers have been used to it for decades. Even if an electric car, like the BMW i4, could be almost completely silent from a technical point of view even at full acceleration, the Munich engineers absolutely want to maintain this part of the driving experience. Of course, they have to interpret the sounds in a modern way that fits the character of electromobility.

Also, from what we’ve heard, the BMW i4 will be the most powerful version of the 4 Series, even more powerful than the upcoming BMW M4. Its dual electric motors and monster battery pack will delivery a whopping 523 hp, which will make it more powerful than the M4 Competition and its 503 hp.

The four-door electric coupe is the second car from the BMW Group to use the fifth generation eDrive architecture. The other is the BMW iNEXT (iX). BMW has already released some details around the BMW i4. This fifth-generation tech for the BMW i4 brings out new electric motors, power electronics, charging tech and high-voltage batteries. The electric motor, for example, will be able to deliver up to 530 HP according to BMW, as much as the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 on M50i models today.

The Bavarians are also claiming their products are extremely efficient while the design and packaging of the batteries will allow the company to fit it in extremely tight spaces, due to its compact size and high energy density, storing 80 kWh in a total weight of 550 kilos.

When it debuts, the BMW i4 will have a maximum range of around 373 miles (600 km), on the WLTP cycle. The EPA rating should be lower.

