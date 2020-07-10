Among all generations of BMW M3, the E92 is the oddball and it’s entirely due to its engine. Rather than an inline-six, which has powered every other M3 in history, with the exception of the E30, the E92 BMW M3 has a 4.0 liter naturally-aspirated V8. That V8 makes it unique but it also makes it polarizing among BMW enthusiasts. So is it still worth a buy? According to this video from JayEmm, yes it is.

Continue Reading Below

The free-breathing V8 of the E92 M3 is interesting because it’s both incredible and terrifying. For non-owners, it’s the greatest M3 engine of all, as its a naturally-aspirated V8 that revs past 8,000 rpm and makes the most glorious noise of any M3. However, it tends to worry owners, as it has a propensity for grenading its rod-bearings, thus ruining itself. However, according to JayEmm, it’s still worth getting.

There are issues with the E92 BMW M3, outside of its suicidal tendencies, such as its lack of low-down power, chunky curb-weight and love it/hate it DCT gearbox. However, the E92 M3 is more than the sum of its parts. Driving it quickly is just so enjoyable, thanks to its astonishing engine, incredibly balanced chassis and stunning good looks.

Though, JayEmm correctly advises that, if you are seriously considering getting one, now’s the time to do so. As the years go by and prices of these cars go down, more and more E92 M3s are being bought and modified. Which means that clean, stock examples are going to skyrocket in value, making them no longer worth it. So if you want one, go get one now. Also, as soon as you do, spend the money (which is admittedly a lot) and get the rod-bearings replaced. This way, you have peace of mind that they’re in good shape and, if you take care of your rod-bearings, they will last the entire time you own the car.