The Coronavirus outbreak turned the automotive industry into a battlefield. All car makers are struggling to stay afloat and working extra time to reach that goal. While BMW car sales have dropped considerably this year, including last month, sales of BMW Motorrad products are reaching an all time high.

BMW Motorrad presented its June 2020 sales review earlier this week and, not only did the two-wheel division post gains, it actually managed to post the best numbers ever for the month of June.

“After a great start to the new year, we were still up by the end of February, with an increase of almost 12 % on the previous year. Then the dynamic development of the Corona pandemic also began to have a negative impact on the demand for motorcycles. But we see clear light at the end of the tunnel again,” said Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

With a total of 20,021 BMW motorcycles sold in June 2020, the equally strong sales of the previous month were surpassed by 9.8 %. The figures also paint a pleasing picture in relation to total sales in the first half of 2020. Despite the very weak months of March to May caused by the Corona pandemic, BMW Motorrad was able to sell 76,707 motorcycles worldwide.

This corresponds to a comparatively moderate decline of 17.7 % compared to the previous year in view of the serious global situation and shows that leisure riding motorcycles is still high on the agenda.

Sales on the pan-European market were largely responsible for the positive development of BMW Motorrad in June 2020. A total of 13,937 BMW motorcycles were sold here. 2,684 units more than in the same month of the previous year – an increase of 23.9 %. In addition to the home market of Germany with an increase of 58.2 %, the markets in France (+72.9 %), the Benelux countries (+ 52.2 %) and Portugal (+ 52.0 %) contribute significantly to the recovery in Europe.