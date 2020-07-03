When Apple rolls out the iOS 13.6, BMW will be the first automaker to take advantage of the new Car Key feature. So in order to prepare for the highly expected digital key, BMW has just updated their BMW Connected app for iPhone and Apple Watch.

In the release notes for the Connected application, BMW says that users will be able to create their virtual Car Keys inside the app, then access them from the Wallet app on their iPhone or from Apple Watch.

The BMW Digital Key for the iPhone will enable you to lock and unlock your car by holding iPhone up to the door handle and start it up by placing iPhone in the smartphone tray. The car owner can also share access to up to 5 friends.

The Digital Key will be also available via your Apple Watch. Setup of the Digital Key can be done through the BMW Connected App while the Digital Key is stored in Apple Wallet after setup.

The Digital Key for iPhone is available for a broad range of models: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, X5, X6, X7, X5M, X6M and Z4 if manufactured after July 1st 2020. If your vehicle is capable it will be shown on the vehicle tab.

Compatible iPhone models will be iPhone XR, iPhone XS or newer and Apple Watch Series 5 or newer.

The important caveat is that he Key will require iOS 13.6 which is not yet available to the general public. iOS 13.6 is currently in developer and public beta testing, but its release is clearly imminent given today’s BMW Connected update.