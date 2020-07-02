The BMW Z4 M is almost always remembered as a coupe. It’s the car enthusiasts want, as its fixed roof provides it with better stability and rigidity. However, there’s a case to be made for the Z4 M Roadster as the one you want. In this video from Jay Emm, we get to get a closer look at the Z4 M Roadster and why he actually prefers it to the Coupe and it’s rather insightful, considering the fact that he owned a Z4 M Coupe.

What’s interesting is that the Z4 M Roadster is actually surprisingly different from the Coupe to drive. It might be due to the lack of structural rigidity but the drop-top version doesn’t seem to want to play as hard as its fixed-top sibling. According to this video, the BMW Z4 M Roadster is more of a 6 or 7/10ths sort of car, a car that you drive briskly but not too hard. When you’re pushing it hard, it starts to get too bouncy and a bit too vague. It’s not an extremely confidence-inspiring car.

Admittedly, that might be fixed with a new set of coilovers. A better suspension setup will settle the car more over bumps and give it a better ride/handling balance, which could completely transform the car. Also, it might just need its suspension replaced, as it is an old car.

We don’t know what sort of condition the suspension is in and, having driven many old, tired cars in my day, I can honestly attest to the fact that worn shocks and bad ball joints can absolutely ruin a car’s handling, to the point of turning a brilliant car into a terrible one. The rest of the car seems to be in great shape, though, so we’re going to assume that the suspension is in good condition. So just a new set of coilovers will probably do the trick.

In the end, though, it seems as if the Z4 M Roadster is the one to buy. It provides more aural theater than the Coupe and seems to be a more enjoyable car overall. Which can come as sort of a shock.