VIDEO: Listen to the Music of this ultra-low-mileage BMW Z4 M Coupe

One of the most forgotten M cars of the past couple of decades also happens to be one of the most special — the BMW Z4 M Coupe. It was a rare car even when it was new and it’s somewhat forgotten now but it’s one of the absolute coolest BMWs of its time and a car any enthusiast would love to own. In this new video from Enthusiast Auto Group (EAG), we take a look at an ultra-low-mileage example that sounds incredible.

Powering the BMW Z4 M Coupe is the brand’s famous S54 engine, the very same engine that powered the E46 M3. It’s a 3.0 liter naturally-aspirated inline-six with six individual throttle bodies and about 330 hp, for the North American model. But forget the specs because only two things matter with an engine like the S54; feel and noise.

Being an old-school(ish) naturally-aspirated BMW I6 with individual throttle bodies, it’s an engine with incredible throttle response and a wonderful willingness to rev. It also makes the most sensational noise. The classic BMW M inline-six noise might be among the very best automotive noises of all time, right up there with a Ferrari V12 and a Chevy small-block V8.

In this video, we get to hear that glorious inline-six noise from inside the cabin of the BMW Z4 M Coupe. The best part is that there’s no fake speaker trickery here, only pure induction/exhaust noise. Au naturel, if you will. It’s a glorious noise and one that is sorely missed in this era of sound insulation and speaker exhaust notes.

The Z4 M Coupe is also a very underrated driver’s car, with great steering, a balanced chassis and very playful attitude. It’s also a good looking car, and one of the best looking sports cars of its time, with a great interior that’s unique among BMWs of that era.

Personally, I love the BMW Z4 M Coupe and, if you’re like me, this video is a must watch. Check it out.