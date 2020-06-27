ALPINA’s diesel models have always had a special appeal and are some of the most coveted cars in Europe. The Buchloe-based automaker has built a name for themselves with their diesel powerplants, so naturally, when the new 2020 ALPINA D3S was announced, we got excited.

The new ALPINA D3 S, available as both Sedan and Touring, features the same chassis and suspension enhancements as the petrol-fed ALPINA B3 counterparts. The part that sets the models apart is obviously the 6-cylinder diesel engine in the D3 S.

The 3.0-liter powerplant produces a peak output of 261 kW / 355 PS (350 hp), which is almost 100 hp less than the output of the B3 and 15 hp more than the recently revealed M340d, which stops at 340 PS / 335 hp. The high torque value of 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) is achieved from a low 1,750 rpm up to 2,750 rpm.

The 2,993 cc diesel unit powering the new ALPINA D3 S is also benefiting from the installation of the innovative BMW mild hybrid technology, which ensures a power boost at a low speed range and helps the engine be compliant with the Euro 6d-ISC-FCM emission standard.

The new D3 S is the very first ALPINA automobile generation to be equipped with a 48-volt integrated starter generator. Power from the straight-six engine is transmitted to the 4 wheels of the car thanks to the ZF 8HP76 8-speed sports automatic gearbox with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC.

The ALPINA D3 S Sedan accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, while the Touring does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds. The ALPINA D3 S Touring hits a top speed of 270 km/h, whereas the Sedan boasts 273 km/h.

There is also a long list of performance mods: a sport-tuned suspension, high-performance brakes, and the unique multi-spoke wheels. There’s also an aero kit that improves cooling performance while adding downforce front and rear.

Sadly, ALPINA won’t sell the D3 S model in the United States.