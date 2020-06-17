For Rolls-Royce owners, only the very finest level of craftsmanship will do. So if they want a model car to stick on their desk, so as to show off to all of their clients, it must be the very best model car in the world. Which is why the Rolls-Royce Cullinan scale model is the most detailed model car possibly ever made. In this video from Supercar Blondie, we get to see the Cullinan scale model up close and in detail.

Just like every other Rolls, the Cullinan scale model is completely and entirely customizable and bespoke. Customers can match the model to their Cullinan exactly, which is what most are likely to do, or they can customize each and every detail, right down to the color of the seat belts inside the car. There are over 1,000 hand-made pieces used in the construction of one Cullinan scale model, which seems absolutely absurd considering the size of it.

Look inside of it and the entire dashboard lights up just as the real car’s would. It also has a fully-lit gauge cluster and even rear climate controls that light up. It’s astounding, if I’m being honest. Absurd but astounding.

How much does this Rolls-Royce Cullinan scale model cost? Well the real answer is: if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. However, in actual dollars and cents, the Cullinan scale model starts at $14,000. Starts, like it’s an actual car with a base price. With options (options?!), it can get upwards of $40,000. That’s right, you can buy a 3 Series for the cost of that little scale car. Or maybe donate that $40k to charity, rather than piss it away on a twenty-pound, LED-lit paperweight.

To be honest, the craftsmanship of the model is incredibly impressive. However, it seems like only a sort of megalomaniac would spend tens of thousands of dollars on a scale model of a $400,000 car that they already own…