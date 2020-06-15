Ahead of its tomorrow’s unveil, the new 2021 BMW M5 Facelift has leaked onto the Interwebs (source: @wilcoblok). The refreshed M5 LCI will be introduced in the Toronto Red color which we’ve already seen on the BMW X4 M.

Of course, design wise, the 2021 BMW M5 Facelift follows the lines of the refreshed 5 Series. There is a new set of headlights and taillights of the 5 Series LCI, along with the modified kidney grille and front aprons. The most important update at the front is undoubtedly the flatter headlights with their completely new daytime running light design.

In place of the slightly angular daytime running light rings, which open towards the kidney, there is a new L-shaped design which is only rudimentary reminiscent of the double round headlights of earlier days.

The kidney are also more distinctive, and larger, and they fit the overall design a bit better than its predecessor. The extended shadow line option also gives a blacked out look to the M5 LCI.

The leaked image shows the BMW M5 Facelift with a set o f black wheels and yellow calipers.

At first, the new 2021 BMW M5 Facelift will come in the two, well-known power stages: standard with 600 PS (592 hp) and Competition with 625 PS (617 hp).

Towards the end of the year, an all-new, sharper M5 CS could likely be premiered, sporting further lightweight CFRP materials, more aero-optimized parts, a tweaked chassis and more power.