BMW’s 3 Series Long wheelbase model has been around for many years, but until now, it was solely reserved for the Chinese market. But that might change. According to Autocar India, the long wheelbase 3 Series could replace the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo in the Indian automotive market. Despite its unconventional looks, the 3 Series GT turned out to be BMW’s bestseller in India.

The 3 Series LWB is expected to hit the showrooms by mid-2021, filling the void left by the recently canceled 3 GT. Same publication reports that Indian customers have already embraced long wheelbase sedans, such as the Mercedes S-class, BMW 7 Series and the Audi A8.

Therefore, the longer 3 Series could be a great fit and sold at a much lower price point where it could meet the likes of long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the more affordable Skoda Superb.

The stretched wheelbase of the 3 Series LWB, at 2,961mm, is a good 110mm longer than the regular 3. In fact, it’s even longer than the 3 GT which has a wheelbase of 2,920mm.

Naturally, the extended dimensions come with additional interior space while the 110mm longer rear doors provide easier access. Passengers will also get an extra 43mm of legroom.

Comfort wise, the bench has been improved with better cushioning and bolstering, while the central armrest is wider. Features like soft headrests and mood lighting and a panoramic sunroof are part of the standard offering.

To help identify it as the long-wheelbase version, BMW is likely to sell the 3 Series with the “L” badge. Under the hood, the BMW 330Li features a 2.0 liter petrol engine making 258 horsepower. Autocar speculates that a BMW 320Ld could be offered as well with 190 hp.