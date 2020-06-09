Father’s Day is almost here and it’s about that time to start buying car-related gifts for the father in your life, especially when you’ve run out of other ideas. However, what if the car said father drives is a Rolls-Royce? What the hell can you buy someone who drives a Rolls that they don’t already have? I have a feeling a package of novelty socks isn’t going to suffice.

Thankfully, the fine folks in Goowood have you covered. There are a great many Rolls-Royce-branded gifts for that special Rolls lover in your life. If he has a Cullinan, you can buy him the incredibly Viewing Suite for his trunk, which adds two lovely little fold out seats from which to enjoy a beautiful view of all the land he’s conquered. There’s also the Cullinan Recreation Module, which acts as a beautifully made storage container and can be highly customized, so he can store all of the ivory tusks he hunts in the trunk without being caught.

If your father is a fan of the drink, there’s a lovely champagne chest, which comes with leather wrapped thermal coolers, four hand-blown champagne flutes, a thermal flask to keep the champagne cold once it’s been opened and — as if we all don’t have enough of these mother — of pearl caviar spoons.

One gift that’s simple but elegant is the Rolls-Royce umbrella. Most Rolls’ come with umbrellas inside the doors but you can get him another one, just in case your father is caught in the rain without his Rolls, he can cover himself from the elements without letting anyone forget he isn’t one of the poors.

All jokes aside, these are some interesting gifts to buy the Rolls-Royce owner in your life. Admittedly, if someone can afford a Rolls, they likely have all the material stuff they need in life. But if you wanted to add something to their collection, this catalog of Rolls-Royce gear is quite cool. Obviously, there aren’t any prices on anything because, as the old saying goes, if you have to ask… you can’t afford it.