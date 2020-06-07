BMW X5 50i dropped from the U.S. lineup, red M Sport brakes offered

BMW will start accepting orders for the 2021 X5 SUV this July. But when the order bank opens up, there are a few changes compared to the previous model year. First and most important is the removal of the BMW X5 50i model. This was the V8-powered crossover which arrived on the market with the new X5.

Just a year later, BMW introduced the X5 M50i. The BMW X5 M50i is the M Performance variant that will be closest to the actual X5 M. Thanks to its N63 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine (the same one that’s used in the BMW M850i), it makes a very healthy 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

That’s only 77 hp less than the BMW M5 and the same amount of torque. All of that twin-turbocharged V8 helps the big X5 get from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

The entry-level engine for the US market is the X5 xDrive40i powered by the B58 3.0-liter straight-six which generates its maximum output of 335 hp between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm, while the peak torque 330 lb-ft is waiting to be unleashed from 1,500 – 5,200 rpm.

There are several other changes to the standard equipment and options list. Wireless Android Auto is now standard, while the Convenience Package includes remote start. There is carbon fiber trim available to order in the M50i, along with the Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

If you’re looking to spice up your interior with crystals, the Glass Package is now included in the Executive Package.

Last but not least important update pertains to the M Sport Brakes. BMW now give you the option to add additional braking power while looking cool with a choice of blue or red calipers.