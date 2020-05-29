Video: BMW X6 M Competition shows incredible Dragy numbers

The BMW X6 M models are currently being delivered around the world right and as that happens, we’re bound to see a lot more videos of the “monster” SUV. The official figures claimed by BMW are already pretty impressive, but it seems like there’s more to the story.

In the video below, we get to take a look at how the BMW X6 M Competition compares against some of its stiffest competition out there: the Lamborghini Urus and the Jeep Trackhawk.

It’s fair to say that these three aren’t exactly perfect rivals but they all have massive V8 engines and similar sizes. The Urus is considerably more expensive while the Trackhawk is cheaper by a good margin, with more power.

Nevertheless, the X6 M Competition is a good mix between the two and fits right in between in terms of performance. Unfortunately, the guys perform a few drag races on public roads and we’d never condone such behavior. If you want to drive fast, you should do it on a proper drag strip or a track.

There is a silver lining to all of this madness though. Towards the end of the video we get to see some Dragy numbers.

Dragy is a very popular app that shows you how fast your car is. It’s pretty accurate and is probably going to replace the old-fashion Vbox soon.

And the BMW X6 M Competition puts out some incredible numbers: 0-60 mph in 3.46 seconds and the 1/4 mile done in 11.57 at 118.24 mph. Those are impressive numbers for a car of this size, not to mention a lot better than what BMW claims for the Competition model in the first place.

This is also a completely stock model so God only knows what can be unleashed with a simple ECU tune.