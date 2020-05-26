BMW introduces new Maps and infotainment concept

The BMW 5 Series mid-cycle refresh premieres a new infotainment concept and BMW Maps, a pioneering cloud-based navigation solution. The infotainment technology found in the new 5 Series is fully based on the BMW Operating System 7.0.

It enables an integrated, user-friendly operation by means of the touch-sensitive Control Display, the iDrive Touch Controller, the steering wheel commands, the voice recognition, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and the optional BMW Gesture Control.

The 2021 5 Series also premieres the next generation of the navigation and guidance technology with the BMW Maps cloud-based navigation system. The BMW Maps ensures a smooth and intuitive address input, a permanent update of the route, precise real-time traffic information (RTTI) and an excellent accuracy.

The system is designed to use an anticipatory approach for navigation and route guidance, so the arrival time is adjusted accordingly, depending on road congestion and potential hazards, such as accidents and other last-minute occurrences.

BMW Maps also works in conjunction with Connected Parking, which helps find potential available parking spaces at the destination.

The familiar and useful BMW On-Street Parking Information and ParkNow services have been intelligently incorporated into the functionality of BMW Maps as well.

The complex infotainment eco-system aboard the new BMW 5 Series boast a significantly upgraded standard offering in the guise of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus.

The BMW Live Cockpit Plus incorporates the following components: a black panel with digital readouts in the instrument cluster, a 5.1-inch color display in between them and a standard 10.25” Control Display with touchscreen functionality.

Further innovations include the iDrive Touch Controller, the navigation system, the multimedia system, Bluetooth/WiFi interfaces, 2 USB ports, over-the-air updates for maps a built-in SIM card ensuring 4G LTE connectivity and the Intelligent Emergency Call.

The range Connected features comprises the BMW Maps cloud-based navigation with RTTI, Connected Parking, Connected Charging, Smartphone Integration, Remote Software Upgrade and Connected Music.

If this is not enough, the BMW Live Cockpit Plus infotainment solution offered as standard equipment in the new 5 Series models also boasts the popular Concierge Services and the Remote Services, available via the BMW Connected smartphone app.

There’s also the choice of a high-end BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which is offered as standard on the range-topping M550i xDrive and as an option on the versions down the lineup.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional is based on the BMW Live Cockpit Plus, but adds several premium tweaks, such as the fully digital instrument cluster with a diagonal of 12.3” and the touch-sensitive Control Display now with a dimension of 12.3” as well.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional also enables the 3D visualization of the surrounding area when driving the new 5 Series in autonomous mode.

In addition to Apple CarPlay smartphone vehicle interface that has been available since 2017, the new 5 Series generation will also host the Android Auto solution starting with July 2020.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant in the new 5 Series is further enhanced with a natural voice recognition function and an extended learning ability.

The Intelligent Personal Assistant can be called up using the simple “Hey, BMW!” phrase. Furthermore, the system is capable of learning by profiling the routines of the driver using artificial intelligence (AI algorithms) in order to recognize future situations and act accordingly.

The BMW Operating System 7.0 also employs the Remote Software Upgrade feature in the new 5 Series, which means that ordering and retrofitting additional optional equipment, such as the High Beam Assistant or the IconicSounds Sport, will be an easy-to-accomplish task.

For the plug-in hybrid models of the new 5 Series, services such as the BMW eDrive Zones and BMW Points will also become available in 2020.

To further enrich the experience of driving an electrified 5 Series, useful solutions such as Connected Charging, Connected Parking, On-Street Parking Information and Park Now are also be included in the BMW OS 7.0 infotainment concept.