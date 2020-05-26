2021 BMW 5 Series: Pioneering solutions for assisted driving

The 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift boasts a wealth of cutting-edge technologies with respect to active safety, driving assistance systems and autonomous drive capabilities. The revamped 5 Series generation features several new, improved assistance systems for ensuring a high level of safety during autonomous driving.

Given the latest developments and the sophisticated technology employed, the new BMW 5 Series can be classified as capable of ensuring an autonomous drive of Level 2.5.

Thus, the steering wheel models for the 5 Series LCI display a new arrangement of the buttons, ensuring a smooth, intuitive access to all relevant autonomous driving assistants.

The 5 Series LCI is fitted with standard Cruise Control with brake function, manual Speed Limit Assist and the fatigue detection Attentiveness Assistant.

The Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function is offered as an option and consists of several interconnected camera- and radar-based assistance systems as follows:

Cruise control with distance control

Speed Limit Info including no-overtaking indicator and display of upcoming speed restrictions

Front collision warning with brake intervention, including collision warning with braking function, person warning with city braking function and adaptive brake assist

The Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function is operational at speeds between 30 km/h and 210 km/h and helps maintain a safe distance from the vehicles ahead, offering 4 levels of proximity to choose from. If needed, it can bring the 5 Series to a complete stop in a dangerous situation.

Another significant upgrade comes from the optional Driving Assistant, which has been thoroughly enhanced for the new 5 Series and comprises the following assistants:

Lane Departure Warning, now with lane return function by means of steering assistance

Lane Change Warning including blind spot detection

Manual Speed Limit Assist including no-overtaking indicator and display of upcoming speed restrictions.

Front collision warning with brake intervention, consisting of collision warning with braking function, person warning with city braking function and adaptive brake assist

Radar-based Rear crossing traffic warning

Rear collision warning

Exclusively offered in conjunction with the high-end BMW Live Cockpit Professional, the optional Driving Assistant Professional comprises the Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function and the Driving Assistant, but also packs additional technologies such as:

Steering and Lane Control Assistant with Active Navigation and Lane Change Assistant

Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection, including Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning

Emergency Stop Assistant

Automatic Speed Limit Assist

Front crossing traffic warning

Wrong-way driving warning

Evasion Assistant

Junction warning now with city braking function

Automatic formation of emergency lane

To visually help the driver of the new 5 Series, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional now features the new 3D visualization of the surrounding area while using the Driving Assistant. This function depicts all the vehicles, trucks, buses and motorcycle on the current and adjacent lanes.

If the route navigation is on, the 3D visualization also displays helpful guidance above the Driving Assistant virtualization area within the digital instrument cluster of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

In the long list of new, leading driver assistance technologies made available for the new 5 Series generation, it is worth mentioning the automated Parking Assistant that now embeds a reversing function.

There’s also a more complex choice in this respect as well. The Parking Assistant Plus combines the standard capabilities of the Parking Assistant with additional enhancements: the Park View, Panorama View and 3D Top View.

With the help of the Remote 3D View, customers of the new 5 Series can visualize a virtual image of the car and the surrounding area on their smartphones.

Within the Parking Assistance Plus, another new feature gets available in the 5 Series for the first time: the Drive Recorder. Using the multiple cameras installed on the car, the system is able to record video footage and offers the option to later replay the captured materials on the Control Display when the car is stationary or to export the footage via the USB port.

Parking the new 5 Series in tight space and getting it out safely will never be easier, as the G30/G31 LCI models can now be optionally specced with the Remote Control Parking, which relies on the BMW Digital Key.

With the Remote Control Parking, the new 5 Series can be safely maneuvered in and out of tight parking spaces, with the acceleration and braking being monitored by the sensors of the vehicle’s assistance system and overseen by the driver standing outside the car.