VIDEO: Which BMW engine works best in the Toyota Supra?

About a year after the release of the Toyota Supra, it’s been given a bit of an update. At first, it was only launched with the same 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 as the BMW Z4 M40i, just in different state of tune. So rather than the 382 hp of the Z4, the Supra had to make do with just 335 hp. However, the new Supra has been given both a boost and a new engine.

So its 3.0 liter I6 engine now makes the same 382 hp as the Z4 M40i but there’s also a second engine option, a 2.0 liter turbocharged I4. It’s the same engine from the Z4 sDrive30i, which is an excellent little turbo four-pot. It makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough.

The real question is, which version of the Toyota Supra is best? Or, maybe more accurately, which BMW engine works best in the Supra?

In this new video from Everyday Driver, we get to see exactly that. They compare both versions of the Supra back-to-back to see if it’s better with the I6 or the I4.

What’s interesting is that the four-pot version is actually quite a bit lighter than the sixer, so its front end is a bit sharper, a bit more willing to respond. And while it’s less powerful, it’s not so much slower that it’s less exciting. Sure, the I6 is a thrilling engine and is, objectively, the better engine of the two. But the overall package of the four-cylinder version is so compelling that it might actually be the better of the two cars.

When you factor in the lower price point, lighter curb weight, sharper steering and better overall feel, the less powerful Toyota Supra 2.0 actually seems like the better car of the two. That’s interesting because it sort of runs counter to the Z4, which is better with the straight-six.