VIDEO: Check out these BMW Films Remastered in 4K

Every BMW enthusiast loves BMW Films. In fact, most car enthusiasts in general love BMW Films, as they were fantastic little short films based entirely around cool cars. It was an incredibly clever way to market cars while also entertaining enthusiasts. Most of which featured big-name celebrities and were almost all directed by top-notch talent. They were great. The only issue with watching them now is that they were made so long ago, in the late ’90s and early ’00s, that the quality is terrible. However, one passionate enthusiast decided to digitally remaster them in 4k and has graciously put them on YouTube.

All ten of the BMW Films short films are here, with all the greats that fans love and remember. Even the latest one, “The Escape”, which debuted in 2016 and had an incredible cast of Dakota Fanning, Vera Farmiga and, as always, Clive Owen as the unnamed driver. The Escape didn’t really need remastering, as it was already in high-definition but it’s cool to have it part of the collection.

The one everyone wants to see and hear about, though, is “Star”. It’s easily the most famous of the BMW Films and arguably the best. It features Clive Owen returning to his role as the unnamed, yet supremely talented, getaway driver and Madonna, playing a spoiled, arrogant singer. In it, Owen thrashes an E39 BMW M5 with Madonna flopping around like a fish out of water in the back seat. Directed by Guy Richie, not only does it feature awesome driving and an awesome car but it’s genuinely funny.

There’s also “Hostage”, directed by John Woo (Hard Boiled, Mission Impossible II), “Chosen” directed by Ang Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Brokeback Mountain) and potentially the best actual film of them all, “Powder Keg”, directed by the brilliant Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revanant, Birdman).

Overall, these aren’t exactly remastered to 4k perfection they’re all surprisingly better quality than the originals and easier to watch because of it. Check them out.