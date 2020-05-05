BMW M340i Individual – The Top 3 Series Gets The San Marino Blue color

If Portimao Blue is the launch color for the BMW M340i, it’s the San Marino Blue paint that steals the show for top 3 Series model. Courtesy of @Sanmarino_m340i on Instagram, we get to see the powerful G20 3 Series painted in this unique BMW Individual color.

The photoshoot shows the BMW M340i in different settings, from the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife to little German towns and countryside. In all these photos, the car is equally stunning.

For all fans of BMW Individual catalog, the photos are also worth seeing because we see the San Marino Blue in the context of the BMW M Performance-typical color accents in Cerium Gray: From the mesh kidney grille to the outer air intakes of the front apron, the exterior mirrors and the tailpipes.

The 19-inch 792 M Bicolor double-spoke light-alloy wheels, which are only available for the BMW M340i xDrive, are also partially painted in Cerium Gray.

The most powerful BMW 3 Series to date is powered by the inline six-cylinder B58, which sends 382 hp and 500 Nm of torque to all four wheels. The European model gets 374 hp.

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 in 4.4 seconds. Also, depending on the activated DSC and driving mode, the power distribution becomes more and more rear-biased, which is why the M340i with xDrive is also entertaining.

In the U.S., the rear wheel drive M340i starts at $54,000 + $995.