Video: Listen to the AC Schnitzer BMW M340i Rear Silencer pack

The guys from AC Schnitzer are among the best, if you want to tune your BMW. Not only do they deliver incredible quality with their products, they are also among some of the very few tuners out there that stand behind their products. The best part of it all is that you don’t void your warranty and you’re not breaking the law by using their products. Most recently, the Aachen-based company launched a new rear silencer pack for the BMW M340i xDrive models.

The new M Performance model in the 3 Series range is considered by many a best-buy at the moment. It blends amazing speed and power with the comfort and luxury the new 3 Series has to offer, without breaking the bank. The new M340i is viewed by many as a perfect M3 surrogate until the new G80 M3 model comes out. But even after the M3 arrives, the M340i will remain a sold choice for those looking for more practicality, since the M340i is offered in Touring-guise.

The new silencer offered by AC Schnitzer does come with a couple of advantages compared to the stock version. It’s made of stainless steel and, of course, has a different sound. Furthermore, according to AC Schnitzer, it has a better air flow, helping out the engine as well in the process. The best part about it is that it doesn’t interfere with the Otto particulate filter which means your car will still be road-legal.

You can also get a couple of different tailpipe ornaments, to suit your car but we all know why most people get these exhaust: for a different sound. The soundbites below are not perfect but they do offer a glimpse into how this new product from AC Schnitzer changes the way your car sounds in both Sport and Comfort mode.